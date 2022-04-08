Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after buying an additional 55,412 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

