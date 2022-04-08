Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Lowered to €30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.21.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.