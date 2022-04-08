United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton Sells 5,000 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

