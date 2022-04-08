United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $7.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 334,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,799. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

