United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.92. The company had a trading volume of 792,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

