United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $74.80

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $77.12. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 108,616 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

