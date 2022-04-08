United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE X traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 119,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,450. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,234 shares of company stock worth $5,778,457. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

