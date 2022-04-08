United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,173.50

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,173.50 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.30), with a volume of 1176002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.34).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.60. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,760.66). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.71), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($769,243.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

