University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 0.8%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.
University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on University Bancorp (UNIB)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.