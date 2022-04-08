University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 0.8%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.