Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.38.

UPST opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

