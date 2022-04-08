Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 41528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

