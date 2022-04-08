Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 2,103,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,619. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

