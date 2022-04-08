Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of VALN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
