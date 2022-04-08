Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 139 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Maximus stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

