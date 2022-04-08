Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Coherent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR opened at $269.64 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $275.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

