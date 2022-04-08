Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

