Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

