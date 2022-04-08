Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 833 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

