Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,947 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

CVE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

