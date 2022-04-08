Van ECK Associates Corp Has $117,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

