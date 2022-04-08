Van ECK Associates Corp Has $149,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fox Factory by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

