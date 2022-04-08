Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

