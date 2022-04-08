Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $88.55 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.