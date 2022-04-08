Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $156,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $269.64 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $275.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.