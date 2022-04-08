Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 781.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3,281.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

ExlService stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.28 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

