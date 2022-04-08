Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 122 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

