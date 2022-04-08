Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 620 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

