Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 620 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

