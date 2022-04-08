Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 833 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

