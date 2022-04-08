Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 31.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

