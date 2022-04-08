Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

