VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

