Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.67

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.67 and last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 1103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.