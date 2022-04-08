Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.84

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.84 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 1563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

