Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average of $187.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

