Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

