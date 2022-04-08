Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $412.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.