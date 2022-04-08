Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.83 ($104.21).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €92.00 ($101.10) on Thursday. Varta has a 1-year low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 1-year high of €165.90 ($182.31). The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.81 and its 200 day moving average is €107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.