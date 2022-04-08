Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:VLD opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 2,334,504 shares in the last quarter.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

