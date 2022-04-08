Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 9.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.20. 17,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 358,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $573.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.