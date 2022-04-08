Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 93,214 shares changing hands.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.