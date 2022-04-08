Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,038 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $243.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average is $263.93.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

