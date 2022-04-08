Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

