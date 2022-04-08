Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $359,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.