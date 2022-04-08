Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AES by 8.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.