Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,027,000 after buying an additional 7,250,976 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.