Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 370,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

