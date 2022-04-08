Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

