Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 211.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

