Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hexcel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 291.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

